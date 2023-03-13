Photo Release

March 13, 2023 OTOP to bring development to provinces: Sen. Mark Villar on Monday, March 13, 2023 answers clarificatory questions from Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III during the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1594 or the "One Town, One Product" (OTOP) Philippines Act. Asked if the OTOP program is already an existing program of the Department of Trade and Industry, Villar answered in the affirmative and noted that the program needs further support and enhancement as its budgetary allocations are on a downward trend. "To further strengthen [the OTOP program], to give it a budget and to give it more teeth, we have this bill to further support the program," Villar said. The Deputy Majority Leader also believed that the OTOP program will bring development to the countrysides by strengthening the micro, small and medium enterprises in the provinces. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)