Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Containing the Oriental Mindoro oil spill: Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses dismay over the extent of damage caused by the oil spill from sunken tanker MT Princess Empress in Oriental Mindoro. Presiding the hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Villar said the Oriental Mindoro oil spill “is emerging to have more extensive effects,” compared to the 2006 Guimaras oil spill, which was considered then as the worst in the country’s history. Citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Situation Report dated March 12, 2023, Villar said the oil spill in the province affected 21,691 families in 117 barangays of Region 4-B; 7,616 families in 4 barangays of Region 6; a total of 13 marine protected areas and 61 tourist attractions; and an estimate of 8 kilometers of coastline in Caluya, Antique. “It is an understatement to say that this is a distressing news for the country. For one, this oil spill incident is a setback on our ongoing efforts to strengthen our ecosystem and mend our fragile biodiversity while we are undergoing the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration from 2021 to 2030. You see, the Philippines is among the world’s biodiversity hotspots or those areas experiencing high rates of habitat and biodiversity loss,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)