Photo Release



Revilla calls for stricter regulation of ships and tankers amidst Mindoro oil spill: “We should tighten the regulation on ships and tankers that we allow to voyage our seas. Kung sa inspection pa lang, kulang na tayo, para bang sinadya na rin natin na mangyari ito.”

These are the words Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. posited during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change on the escalating oil spill that started in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro caused by the sunken MT Princess Empress.

Revilla said that the “great environmental crisis” could have been prevented only if authorities implemented existing regulations properly to assure that vessels and tankers are seaworthy.

According to reports, MT Princess Empress experienced mechanical failure despite being built only in 2022.

“Dapat siguruhin ng otoridad na bawat barko na lalayag sa ating karagatan ay siguradong nasa maayos na lagay para hindi na maulit ang oil spill na ito”, Revilla reiterated.

The lawmaker also stressed that RDC Reield Marine Service Inc., the owner of the sunken MT Princess Empress, must take full responsibility and should be at the forefront of the clean-up efforts.

“Hindi pwedeng hahayaan na lang nila na iba ang sasagot sa problemang dinulot nito. Huwag niyo nang gawing excuse ang insurance niyo. Dahil kailanman ay hindi nyan maibabalik at hindi niyan kayang tumbasan ang mga likas-yaman na nasira.”