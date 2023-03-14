Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Collective and immediate action on oil spill pushed: Sen. Risa Hontiveros stresses the importance of collective and immediate action to clean up and mitigate the effects of MT Princess Empress oil spill to the lives of many Filipinos, to the environment and to the country. During Tuesday’s public hearing March 14, 2023 of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Hontiveros said the oil spill has placed one of the richest biodiversity sites in the world and the livelihood of many of Filipinos living in the affected areas at risk. The Verde Island Passage is known as the center of the center of marine shorefish biodiversity in the world. ”The threat that this brings to the Verde Island Passage will impact not only the people living in Mindoro and nearby provinces... but as the area with the highest concentration of coral reefs, fishes and mangroves, it will also negatively affect the country’s food supply,” Hontiveros said. ”We also thank the countries that have expressed their intention to help. They are reaching out because they recognize the ecological and social importance of our seas. The urgency of this matter cannot be underscored enough and we welcome all the help we can get. We need all the help we can get,” she added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)