Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Review of Oil Pollution Compensation Act of 2007: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo calls for a review of the provisions of Republic Act 9483 or the Oil Pollution Act of 2007 which, he said, tends to shield charterers from oil spill liabilities. Tulfo pointed out during the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change hearing Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that RA 9483 exempts charterers from claims for compensation and damages. “A charterer should also have a liability. This also concerns the capability of the coast guard to contain oil spills.” Tulfo said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)