Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Act on oil spill ASAP: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. calls for immediate responses from authorities to contain the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. Citing reports on the damage of the spill caused by the sunken MT Princess Empress, the senator said he is alarmed by the threats posed by the incident to the environment and nearby communities especially on people's health and livelihood. "Our environment continues to suffer in every second of delayed response," Revilla said in Filipino during the inquiry of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. "We cannot remain unfazed by the threats to the environment of the oil spill," he stressed. Revilla also called for more stringent regulation of ships and tankers sailing in Philippine seas. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)