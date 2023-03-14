Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Recovery efforts in oil spill affected areas: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino laments the oil spill incident in Mindoro which has affected the local ecosystems and livelihoods of individuals living in the coastal towns of Oriental Mindoro. Tolentino also underscored the need to immediately identify the parties that will be responsible for the cleaning of the spill-affected areas as well as the source of funds that will be used in the recovery efforts. “We need to know if the fund from the Oil Pollution Compensation Act (Republic Act 9483) can be used in the recovery efforts or if it will be funded by the owners of the MT Princess Empress,” Tolentino said in Filipino Tuesday, March 14, 2023 during the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change hearing. Tolentino has delivered a privilege speech on the oil spill incident in Mindoro prompting the committee to conduct the hearing today. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)