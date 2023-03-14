Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Chiz quizzes coast guard, ship officials: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change March 14, 2023 on the oil spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress in Oriental Mindoro last February 28, grills Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and officials of the oil tanker over the incident, pointing out the failure of the PCG to check the ship’s certificate of public convenience (CPC). In questioning Fritzee Tee, vice president of RDC Reield Marine Services Inc. which owns MT Princess Empress, Escudero found out that the vessel was newly acquired and has sailed nine times already. Tee said they applied for an amended CPC last November 2022. “So nine times from whatever area it left port, the Coast Guard was supposed to inspect it and the Coast Guard saw that there was no amended CPC yet covering this vessel. (That means this is already the) ninth oversight on the part of Coast Guard,” Escudero said. CPC is a license to operate or an authorization issued for the operation of public services for which no franchise, either municipal or legislative, is required by law such as a common carrier. Escudero also learned that the ship was not issued an amended CPC because the owner did not apply. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)