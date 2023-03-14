Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Who is in charge?: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda asks government agencies to clarify their roles regarding the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. During the inquiry of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change on the incident Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Legarda stressed the need for a concerted action for containing, removing, and mitigating the damages caused by the spill, as well as addressing its impacts to health and livelihood. "There should be one head," Legarda said, as she called for a "coherent, comprehensive response" to the oil spill. "We cannot have different agencies -- while well-meaning, well-funded, have the resources -- [working] without a head," she pointed out. She said that under Republic Act No. 10121, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) was tasked to provide for a framework and coordinate efforts for such disasters. Legarda recommended that an official be designated to lead the agencies in the oil spill response. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)