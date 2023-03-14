Photo Release

March 14, 2023 High-level UAE delegation pays a courtesy call on Jinggoy: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives a gift from Brigadier Staff Pilot Khalifa Butti Thani Alshamsi who led the 20-man National Defense College of the United Arab Emirates (NDC UAE) delegation that paid a courtesy call to the Committee on National Defense and Security Chairperson at the Senate, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. “In the nearly 49 years of the country’s diplomatic relations with the UAE, this visit by the NDC is one of the Philippines’ first major defense engagements. The Philippines acknowledges the UAE as an important partner in the Gulf region and in playing a strategic role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)