March 14, 2023 Courtesy call of National Defense College of the United Arab Emirates (NDC UAE) delegates: Members of the National Defense College of the United Arab Emirates (NDC UAE) delegation paid a courtesy call on Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, at the Tolentino and Quezon Rooms in the Senate, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The visit by the high-level UAE delegation to the Philippines is the first-ever by NDC UAE and is expected to strengthen the country’s defense relations in the Middle East. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)