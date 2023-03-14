Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Koko backs ban on 'No Permit, No Exam' policy: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III expresses his support for the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1359, which seeks to prohibit the "No Permit, No Exam" policy in all public and private educational institutions in the Philippines. During the period of interpellations on the bill Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the minority leader also proposed to ban the imposition of additional fines and interest on unpaid tuition and school fees. "This measure deserves our full support...as this is another way to help the poor and those temporarily challenged by circumstances," Pimentel said in a mix of English and Filipino. The Senate approved SBN 1359 on second reading. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)