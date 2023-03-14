Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Villar shepherds 2nd reading passage of OTOP Bill: Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship chairperson Sen. Mark Villar steers the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. 1594 or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The proposed measure seeks to institutionalize the OTOP Philippines program which promotes local products from a sector and a locality and encourages the growth of the country’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by capacitating them on product development, initiatives and training, among others. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)