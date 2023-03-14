Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Villar reports on soaring prices of onions: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, sponsors in the plenary the committee report on the soaring market prices of onions Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Villar highlighted the recommendations of the committee to include: the amendment of Republic Act No. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 to include profiteering, hoarding and smuggling in its list of crimes involving economic sabotage; the creation of the “Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Task Force;” and the creation of a special court to specifically try and hear economic sabotage cases. “It is high time that we have an Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Task Force and Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Court. With these in place, we will have a watchdog in the agricultural sector to ensure that whoever manipulates the prices of agricultural commodities to the detriment of the small farmers and consumers will be brought to justice accordingly. Gone are the days when we are always at the mercy of these cartels,” Villar said (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)