Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Increasing allowance for teachers: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, submits for plenary deliberation Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1964 under Committee Report No. 40 or an “Act Institutionalizing the Grant of Teaching Supplies Allowance for Public School Teachers." SBN 1964 is a substitute for measures filed by Revilla, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Sonny Angara, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Mark Villar and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. Senators Robinhood Padilla and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go were made co-authors of the bill. Revilla said the enactment of the bill, which he also called “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,” into law is long overdue, noting that this has been approved on third reading during the 17th and 18th Congresses. Teachers are considered overworked and underpaid, Revilla said, receiving only a cash allowance of P5,000 annually, divided by 203 school days (for 2022–2023 school year) as declared by the Department of Education. “Our teachers are the ones who mould the mind and shape the personality of our youth. They are the wind beneath our students’ wings -- letting them soar to greater heights, inspiring them to fly and reach their dreams,” Revilla said. “But this indelible mark of their role in society is in clear contrast with the susceptibility of the benefits they receive to be changed, or worse to be revoked,” he added as he enjoined colleagues to pass the measure. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)