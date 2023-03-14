Photo Release

March 14, 2023 Gatchalian sponsors local education bills: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, sponsors several local education measures during the plenary session Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Gatchalian pushed for the passage of House Bill Nos. (HBN) 6663, 6664 and 6665, as well as HBN 6695, taking into consideration Senate Bill No. (SBN) 481 and HBN 6696 that aim to convert existing elementary schools in Davao Occidental and Iloilo City into integrated schools, respectively. Gatchalian pushed for the passage of HBN 6669, taking into consideration SBN 480, and HBN 6697 which aim to establish schools in Camarines Sur and Davao Occidental, respectively. Gatchalian also sponsored HBNs 6660, 6661, 6668, 6699, and 6700, taking into consideration SBN 1496, seeking to separate extension or annex schools to become independent schools in Zamboanga del Sur, Davao Occidental, Mountain Province and Cavite. “In the interest of making education more accessible and responsive to our Filipino youth nationwide, I humbly seek the support of this esteemed body for the immediate passage of these measures,” the senator said in his sponsorship speech. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)