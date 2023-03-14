Photo Release

March 14, 2023 A productive Tuesday session: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over Session No. 61, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Senators passed on second reading five measures, including Senate Bill No. 1359 (‘No Exam, No Permit’ Prohibition Act); Senate Bill No. 1841 (amendments to the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009); Senate Bill No. 1594 (One Town, Own Product Philippines Act); Senate Bill No. 1864 (Moratorium on payment of student loans during disasters and emergencies); and House Bill No. 4635 (Extending the term of office of the president of Adiong Memorial State College). Before adjourning the session, Zubiri congratulated his colleagues, including the minority, for a very productive day. “Congratulations, ladies and gentlemen. This is a team effort; we want to thank all our colleagues for this endeavor. Hopefully, we have 21 bills for third reading on Monday (March 20),” Zubiri said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)