Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Explore Europe for railway investors: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito asks Philippine Ambassador to the World Trade Organization Manuel Teehankee to look at the possibility of tapping European investors for the Philippines' train systems as the government goes full steam ahead with big-ticket railway projects. During the Commission on Appointments' (CA) deliberation on Teehankee's nomination Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Ejercito, saying he and the ambassador share the same "passion for railways," cited the country's derailed financing request for the Mindanao Railway Project. "Some companies might be interested," Ejercito said as he maintained that the project is crucial for economic growth and bringing "lasting peace" to regions in Mindanao. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)