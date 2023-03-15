Photo Release

March 15, 2023 On PH trade deficit: Sen. Risa Hontiveros grills Manuel Antonio Javier Teehankee over the country’s trade deficit during the Commission on Appointments’ hearing on his ad interim appointment as permanent representative of the Republic of the Philippines to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Hontiveros zeroed in on Teehankee’s statement on the country’s trade deficit and the importance of importation which, according to the senator, had an impact on the country’s manufacturing sector and had resulted in the ballooning trade deficit. She also scrutinized the decision-making processes of Teehankee in shepherding a bilateral trade agreement between the Philippines and Thailand in connection with resolving the two countries’ 14-year dispute over the customs valuation of cigarettes. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)