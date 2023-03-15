Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Padilla enjoins agencies to sustain war vs. drugs: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during the public hearing Wednesday, March 15, 2023 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, enjoins law enforcement agencies to intensify their campaign against illegal drugs which continue to worsen and proliferate especially with the possible existence of so-called “narco-politics.” Padilla said that in the United States, their problem is fentanyl which is destroying the youth not only in far-flung areas but also in big cities. The committee is hearing the alleged involvement of policemen and politicians in illegal drug trade, including the practice of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of paying informants or assets 30 percent of confiscated drugs. “My only reminder is that the campaign of our beloved (former) President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was very good during his time. Please don't change that. I hope it continues because drugs are not decreasing. In fact, they are increasing,” Padilla said in Filipino. “I hope this hearing will be a signal for us to continue our fight against drugs, especially now that what we can say... that narco politicians are really involved,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)