Photo Release

March 15, 2023 CA panel submits nominations of 3 DFA officials, defers Tejano anew: The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments chaired by Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada endorses the appointment of Manuel Antonio Javier Teehankee as the country’s representative to the World Trade Organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. The panel, however, deferred anew the nomination of Bienvenido Tejano as Ambassador to Papua New Guinea to tackle the oppositions to his appointment in the next meeting. The committee also recommended for plenary approval the ad interim appointments of Rodillo Catalan as career minister, and Joyce Camacho as Foreign Service Officer Class-1. The CA panel came out with the decision during an executive session Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)