Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Build on previous admin’s gains in communications: Sen. Lawrence Christopher “Bong” Go, during the meeting of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee of Executive Secretary and Presidential Communications Offices of the Office of the President and the Philippine Space Agency, urges Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil to continue the accomplishments of the previous administration, such as the realization of the Government Communications Academy, the Mindanao Media Hub and the Visayas Media Hub, “as well as the strengthened ties with local and international media and fruitful cooperation with our allied countries.” Go, endorsing the confirmation of Garafil Wednesday, March 15, 2022, said she is the right person for this critical role with her experience in “communications, law, as well as her impressive public service record." “Secretary Garafil is an experienced professional who understands the complexities of the communications industry and has a deep knowledge on how to best engage the media in a way that resonates with the public. I have no doubt that Secretary Garafil will continue to uphold the highest standards of public service and utilize her expertise to ensure that the PCO remains steadfast in its commitment to provide our communities with timely, accurate and relevant information, thus empowering our people to contribute to nation-building,” Go said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)