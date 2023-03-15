Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Legarda endorses Garafil’s appointment: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda co-sponsors the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Atty. Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil as Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). During Wednesday’s plenary session March 15, 2023 of the Commission on Appointments (CA), Legarda, in her co-sponsorship speech, said Garafil’s wealth of experience in public service, various media organizations and government agencies qualify her for the position. ”I am certain that Secretary Garafil will be able to successfully lead the Presidential Communications Office as the premier communications arm of the government,” Legarda said. ”In these challenging times, it is crucial for the government to have competent and committed leaders who will ensure that information on programs, projects and plans of the government is truthfully and promptly conveyed to the public,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)