Photo Release



Revilla sponsors New Passport Law: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. delivers his sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2001, the “New Philippine Passport Act”.

“Alam po natin ang kahalagahan ng passport sa ating mga kababayan. It is the key to seeing the world. With our passport, we are able to fly across continents to travel - whether for leisure or work. Our passport signifies our inviolable constitutional right to travel. This is why we endeavor to make our Passport Law ever more dynamic to respond to the changing times, especially with the advent of technology.”, Revilla said.

The lawmaker stated that traveling must be less burdensome for the Filipino people.

“Ang pagkuha at paggamit ng passport ay hindi na dapat dumagdag pa sa hirap na pinapasan ng ating mga kababayan. Convenience in securing a passport should not amount to curtailing our people’s very right to travel.”

Revilla is the principal author of the said measure.