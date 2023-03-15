Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Ejercito commends PH contingent to Turkey, Syria: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sponsors Senate Resolution No. 535 commending the Philippine government contingent for their valor and acts of service in the rescue and recovery operations following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria. During Wednesday’s plenary session March 15, 2023, Ejercito said: In two weeks, the country’s contingent completed search and rescue operations in 36 buildings, retrieved six bodies and served more than 1,000 patients. They also distributed blankets, bonnets, gloves, and hygiene and sanitary kits to the earthquake victims. “Filipinos are known to help each other in times of need. No burden is to be carried by one person alone. We spread the weight in each other’s shoulders and push forward together. The true spirit of 'bayanihan' lives on, and our countrymen have shared it to the people of Turkey and Syria,” Ejercito said in his sponsorship speech. The Philippine government sent to Turkey an inter-agency humanitarian contingent composed of 82 personnel to assist in the rescue and recovery operations. The team includes 12 personnel from the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force; 21 from the 525th Engineering Combat Battalion of the Philippine Army; nine from the Metro Manila Development Authority; eight from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority; 30 from the Department of Health; and two from the Office of Civil Defense. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)