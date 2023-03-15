Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Stop reward system to police assets: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo reiterates his concerns against the proliferation of illegal drugs and gives several suggestions that will address the abuses and unfair practices being committed by some law enforcement officers during police operations and eventual criminal prosecution. During Wednesday’s public hearing March 15, 2023 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Tulfo said he wanted to know the truth behind the reward system for police's informants and assets. ”This is a great folly. What this shows is that the government is becoming a drug pusher because it distributes (illegal drugs) to assets that are also involved in the drug cartel. The person who thought of this – whoever the genius who thought of it – and all the geniuses who agreed with this must be punished,” Tulfo said in Filipino. ”The problem with police's assets and informants is that they themselves are also criminals. They themselves are at the heart of the syndicates. And we allow our law enforcers to do business with these criminals through reward systems,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)