Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Making travel less burdensome: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Wednesday’s plenary session March 15, 2023, co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2001 under Committee Report No. 43, or An Act Providing for a New Passport Law, Repealing for the Purpose Republic Act No. 8239, otherwise known as the “Philippine Passport Act of 1996." Revilla said the proposed New Philippine Passport Law responds to the changing times especially with the advent of new technology. “Through this proposed measure, we recognize that we are now living in this digital era, which all the more ensures accessibility and convenience in the application processes,” Revilla said in his co-sponsorship speech. “This is important especially for our fellow OFWs who consider their passports as the key to a more comfortable life,” he added. Revilla said he also supports the proposals instituting safeguards against unauthorized access and disclosure of personal information, as well as the prohibition against unfair and discriminatory practices. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)