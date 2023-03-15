Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Villar defends internet transaction bill: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, answers questions from his colleagues during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1846 which seeks to protect consumers and merchants engaged in internet transactions through the creation of the Electronic Commerce (eCommerce) Bureau. According to Villar, one of the important provisions of the measure is the requirement for foreign entities to register locally particularly with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) so that their information will be readily available in case consumers need to go after them. “What's good about the law is that it gives the DTI the takedown power. Should the site or should the seller not be able to accommodate (consumers’ concerns), there's a power now that with DTI, under the new eCommerce Bureau, that will allow it (DTI) to either shut down the site or give penalties,” Villar said Wednesday, March 15, 2023.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)