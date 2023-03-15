Photo Release

March 15, 2023 The concept of subsidiarily liable: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks how online consumers will be protected with the introduction of the concept of “subsidiarily liable” under Section 26 of Senate Bill No. 1846 or the Internet Transactions Act. Gatchalian also clarified during Wednesday’s plenary session, March 15, 2023, the remedies or redress mechanisms for the consumer under the proposed measure. “We need to address issues on protecting our consumers, protecting online retailers, and people who participate in online transactions,” Gatchalian stressed. In response, Sen. Mark Villar, sponsor of the measure, explained that an online platform may be considered subsidiarily liable if the seller can no longer address the concerns of the consumers and if the digital platform fails to exercise ordinary diligence resulting in the loss or damages to consumers. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)