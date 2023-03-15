Photo Release

March 15, 2023 Pia elected to IPU standing committee: Sen. Pia Cayetano, reporting on her participation as head of the delegation to the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama, Bahrain, informed the Senate plenary about her election as bureau member of IPU’s Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs. With this achievement, Cayetano will not only be representing the Philippines but also the Asia-Pacific Region, together with Rep. Rachel Arenas who was elected to the Committee on Sustainable Development. Cayetano also shared with her colleagues one of her learnings, which is the importance of looking at the bills from a gender lens as well. “Because when we can truly ensure that women are represented well, that women’s concerns are addressed, then we know that it is a sign that there is true democracy and there is true partnership between men and women,” Cayetano said Wednesday, March 15, 2023. In the two IPU meetings, Cayetano said, she took the opportunity to promote the Philippine hosting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in November. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)