March 16, 2023 Pia reports highlights of official trip to the 146th IPU in Bahrain: In a privilege speech on Wednesday, March 15, Senator Pia S. Cayetano reported to the Senate the highlights of her official trip to the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held in Manama, Bahrain. This includes the unprecedented election of two Filipina lawmakers to key standing committees of the IPU.