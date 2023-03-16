Photo Release

March 16, 2023 Villanueva lauds Lorenzana, Cordoba: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsors the concurrent resolution granting congressional consent to Delfin N. Lorenzana, chairperson of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and former secretary of National Defense, and Gamaliel Asis Cordoba, chairperson of the Commission on Audit and former commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission, to receive the Order of the Rising Sun award to be conferred upon them by the government of Japan for their significant contributions to Philippine–Japan relations. During Wednesday’s plenary session March 15, 2023, the Senate adopted House Concurrent Resolution No. 9, taking into consideration Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 8 sponsored by Villanueva. “We would like to extend our advance congratulations to Chairman Lorenzana and Chairman Cordoba for this honor being bestowed upon them,” Villanueva said in his sponsorship speech. Lorenzana and Cordoba joined other distinguished recipients of similar honor from the government of Japan including Carlos Teraoka, honorary Consul-General of Japan in Baguio who received the award in 2003; Francis Laurel of the Philippine–Japan Society, who was conferred the award in 2011; as well as several members of the Philippine–Japan Economic Cooperation Committee. The Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 as Japan’s first award to bestow decorations upon individuals in recognition of their services to the nation or public. It is also conferred on foreigners who have made important contributions to enhance bilateral relations. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)