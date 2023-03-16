Photo Release

March 16, 2023 Padilla chairs Chacha consultative meeting in Cebu: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla presides over the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes’ third public hearing outside Metro Manila Thursday, March 16, 2023 to discuss proposed amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution. After Davao and Baguio, Padilla held the committee hearing in Cebu to get the sentiments of the local government units, business sector, and non-government organizations in the Visayas region. “This is the third province that we have visited for the hearing of our Committee of Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. From the south to the north, we are here in the Visayas region to hear your voice regarding the proposed amendments to our Constitution,” Padilla said in Filipino. “The advice of experts is that the Philippines should act to attract foreign investors. That's what China Bank Chief Economist Domini Velasquez said. These are the opinions of great people. The Philippines has to do more to attract foreign investors...when we bring in foreigners, there will be jobs that will pay the right salary,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)