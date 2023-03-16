Photo Release

March 16, 2023 Constitution represents people’s will: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during Thursday’s third hybrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes held in Cebu City March 16, 2023, says the Constitution, framed by the people, should embody the aspirations of the people, adding that the “Constitution did not fall from the heavens, nor was it dictated by a divine being.” Dela Rosa thanked the committee chair, Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, for actively and relentlessly conducting hearings, going around the country, to get the opinion of the people on the move to revisit the Constitution. “There is no one who claim that he has the monopoly of truth or knowledge about the Constitution. I humbly appeal and join you today... When the time comes, and the need to vote arises, I shall be confident (that I) will be able to vote with a clean conscience knowing that I voted for the future of my people,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)