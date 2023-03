Photo Release

March 17, 2023 Fire Prevention Month: Senator Cynthia Villar was the Guest Speaker during the 2023 Fire Prevention Month with the theme- "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa” held at Villar SIPAG, C5 Extension road, Pulanglupa 1, Las Piñas City on March 16. Bureau of Fire Protection Las Piñas City together with Villar SIPAG conducted fire prevention seminars and olympics to represenattives coming from different barangays of the city.