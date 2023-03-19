Photo Release

March 19, 2023 Jinggoy files resolution lauding Dolly de Leon’s successes in global film circuit: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada joins Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution commending and congratulating actress Dolly Earnshaw de Leon for winning acting trophies from various international award-giving bodies, scoring historic nominations, and her successes in the global film circuit. De Leon’s standout performance in the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winning satirical black comedy film, “Triangle of Sadness” by Swedish director Ruben Ӧstlund won her Best Supporting Performance in the 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA) and the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 10th annual Middleburg Film Festival. “Her triumph opens doors for many gifted Filipino actors and creative workers to be noticed and represented internationally and proves that Filipino talent is truly world-class. Her phenomenal success brings immense honor and pride to the country, and deserves commendation from the Senate,” Estrada said in filing Senate Resolution No. 550. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)