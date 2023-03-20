Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Con-Con or Con-Ass?: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes March 20, 2023, opens the discussions on whether to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution through a Constitutional Convention (Con-Con), which is being pushed by the House of Representatives, or through a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass). Padilla, who has been pushing for Con-Ass as the practical alternative, wrapped up last week public hearings on proposed amendments to seven economic provisions of the Constitution to encourage more foreign investments. The senator recalled that revisions had been done via Con-Con in the 1935 and 1973 Constitutions “This Committee is ready and open to listen to the said proposal of the House... we will examine Resolution of Both Houses No.6 and House Bill No. 7352. We will give the House's proposal a chance to be heard in our committee,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)