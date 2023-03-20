Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Dela Rosa calls on MIAA to follow RA 6975: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to strictly observe existing laws, particularly those involving aviation security in order to ensure the safety of airports. Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, made the call during the Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry Monday, March 20, 2023 on the alleged human trafficking incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last February 13, 2023 after he was informed that members of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) have been barred from entering the airport premises. The senator reminded MIAA that section 35, paragraph 7 of Republic Act (RA) 6975 (Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990) authorizes the PNP-AVSEGROUP to “secure all the country's airports against offensive and terroristic acts that threaten civil aviation, exercise operational control and supervision over all agencies involved in airport security operation and enforce all laws and regulations relative to air travel protection and safety.” “I would like to remind you about the law and that they (PNP-AVSEGROUP) are in charge of airport security,” Dela Rosa told officials of MIAA headed by its General Manager Cesar Chiong. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)