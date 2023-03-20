Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Jinggoy takes notice of airport officials’ apparent breach of protocol: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes notice of the apparent breach of protocol by some airport officials in screening some foreign travelers who boarded a private jet that departed at the NAIA Terminal 1 last February 13. Estrada berated airport authorities who acknowledged the lapses in failing to conduct the pat-down search. “Porke’t ba mga foreign nationals ‘to hindi n’yo na fini-frisk? Kami nga mga senador kami, iniinspeksyon n’yo katawan namin, bakit ‘di n’yo magawa ‘yun? You should have frisked them,” Estrada said during Monday’s hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee on the alleged human trafficking incident. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)