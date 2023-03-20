Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Flight clearances: Sen. Grace Poe quizzes airport and immigration officials on the reported human trafficking incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last February 13, 2023 during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Monday, March 20, 2023. Poe asked NAIA’s clearance regulations on international flights and the status of the officers who were involved in the incident. Poe was told that under the procedures of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) for special flights, it is the airport operations officer who should clear the flight. MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong said an operations officer had signed the clearance for that particular flight but he was not present on the site. He said the officer was among those that they are filing charges for violating MIAA procedures. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)