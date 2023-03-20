Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Are schools liable for frats’ misdeeds?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino wraps up the Committee on Justice and Human Rights investigation Monday, March 20, 2023 on the death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig reportedly due to hazing. During the hearing, Tolentino asked if the schools have liabilities for their students. Citing the doctrine of in loco parentis, Tolentino said when the children are entrusted by parents to a school, the parents delegate to the school certain responsibilities and the school officials become their secondary parent. He said if the Anti-Hazing Law would be amended, a fraternity, whether recognized or not, registered or not, would hold the school accountable for their student. “Are you in favor of it?” Tolentino asked. Maya Angelique Jajalla, legal staff of the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (PACU), said the association would object to the amendment because the Supreme Court had already affirmed that the school cannot insure its students against all risks. She said that in the exercise of academic freedom, the school carries out its policy of banning fraternities. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)