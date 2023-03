Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Pasay City: The Senate approved on third and final reading the proposed One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which once enacted into law, would institutionalize an OTOP program, provide Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) a comprehensive range of support services, and attract attention to the untapped local potential of MSMEs. 8 Mar. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN