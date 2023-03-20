Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Mark sponsors Maharlika Investment Fund bill: Sen. Mark Villar, in his sponsorship speech, urges his colleagues to support the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill during the plenary session Monday, March 20, 2023. In soliciting support for the passage of the measure, Villar said the establishment of the MIF will help the country attain economic transformation, growth and sustainability. The Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies chairperson assured that the creation of the MIF, as well as the management, investment, and use of its proceeds shall adhere to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability. “Not only will this promote effective intergenerational management of the country’s financial resources, but more importantly, improve the welfare of the future generations of Filipinos,” Villar said (Senate PRIB photos)