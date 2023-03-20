Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Senate honors 'Mathletes': Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Monday, March 20, 2023 sponsors Senate Resolution No. 54 commending "our 19 Math-tinik Mathletes" who swept the gold medals and World Championships in the World International Mathematical Olympiad (WIMO) 2022 Finals held last January 7-8, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Villanueva said that to be able to compete in WIMO, one should be a gold medalist in the Hongkong International Mathematical Olympiad, Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad, or the Guangdong Greater Bay Area Mathematical Olympiad. "These Mathletes, through their grit and hard work, superbly stood out among gold medalists from 14 countries as they competed in logical thinking, arithmetic or algebra, number theory, geometry and combinatorics," Villanueva said. The Senate unanimously adopted the resolution, with all senators made co-authors. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)