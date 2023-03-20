Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Revilla praises math geniusess: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 54 congratulating 19 Filipino students for winning the gold medals at the World International Mathematical Olympiad held in Bangkok, Thailand last January 7-8, 2023. Revilla Jr. praised the 178 delegates who joined the competition for their world-class skills. “At their tender age, they proved that Filipino youth are truly "MATH-TINIK," that even though we are considered a third world country, our youth can be considered first-class who are able to keep up, able to compete and able to win against any other country. Their success was amazing. To our young math geniuses, my salute to each of you. Continue to hone your skills. We are proud of you,” Revilla said Monday, March 20, 2023. (Senate PRIB photos)