Photo Release

March 20, 2023 Koko tells “Mathletes” to be good role models: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III congratulates the 19 Filipino students who won gold medals during the World International Mathematical Olympiad held on January 7 to 8, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pimentel asked the young mathematicians to serve as role models to their fellow Filipino students and make them interested in science and math. “I hope that you will serve as good role models because we are faring poorly in math, science and reading... So our students really need some models to look up to,” Pimentel said Monday, March 20, 2023, as he assured the math gold medalists that senators are willing to provide help to them. (Senate PRIB photos)