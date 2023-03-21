Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Magna Carta for Brgys pushed: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the Committee on Local Government's public hearing to discuss various local bills involving local holidays, creation of additional barangays and the Magna Carta for Barangays. During Tuesday’s hybrid hearing March 21, 2023, Ejercito stressed the importance of passing local bills that would benefit the people, especially the creation of the Magna Carta for Barangays. “We will consider these bills in order to come up with the best version that would greatly benefit our barangay officials, workers and volunteers in their respective communities,” Ejercito said. The Magna Carta for Barangays or Senate Bill No. 85, authored by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, seeks to strengthen the barangays as frontliners in the delivery of services. The bill further provides that barangays shall enjoy local autonomy through the automatic release of their funds from the national government and to give due recognition to barangay officials as regular employees of government with fixed salaries, allowances, insurance, medical and dental coverage, retirement benefits and such other fringe benefits for which regular employees may be entitled to instead of just receiving honoraria. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)