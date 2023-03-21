Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Improve barangay officials' plight: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go thanks the Committee on Local Government Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for conducting a public hearing on several proposals seeking to create the Magna Carta for Barangay Officials, Personnel and Volunteer Workers. Go, who filed the same bill in the 18th and 19th Congresses, said he believes that the general welfare of the barangays and their residents should be improved. “We need to raise the economic and social status of barangay officials and grant every barangay basic facilities for decent, healthy and comfortable living,” Go said. He pointed out that barangay officials are frontliners who render assistance 24/7. Once the bill is passed into law, Go said barangay workers would be treated as government employees, receiving the same benefits as regular government employees instead of just honoraria. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)