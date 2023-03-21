Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Extending benefits of gov’t workers to bgy personnel: Sen. Raffy Tulfo rallies colleagues in supporting several bills which seek to create the Magna Carta for Barangay Officials, Personnel and Volunteer Workers. Tulfo said barangay personnel are in the frontlines in the maintenance of public order, protection and security of life and property, settlement of disputes, preservation of a desirable and balanced environment or delivery of basic social services. He stressed that their services could not be considered seasonal or casual but all year round. To reciprocate their services, Tulfo said he filed Senate Bill No. 1696 to address their needs, such as lack of, or low salaries, allowances and benefits, including burial and death benefits. Tulfo asked the Civil Service Commission to look into the possibility of creating a position classification and compensation scheme for barangay officials and personnel. Also, proposed in the bill is the grant of a benefit to barangay workers giving them preferential treatment in seeking employment in the national government agencies. “I am now sounding a call to my dear colleagues to join me in crafting this piece of legislation aimed at improving the lives of our fellow barangay officials and volunteer workers,” Tulfo said during the public hearing of the Committee on Local Government Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)