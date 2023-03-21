Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Biodiversity heroes award: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsors on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 9, taking into consideration proposed Senate Resolution No. 442, granting consent to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda to accept the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) biodiversity heroes award. The resolutions were introduced by Villanueva and Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., respectively. Villanueva said the award is designed to recognize individuals from ASEAN member states for their significant contributions in the conservation of biodiversity in their countries and region. He commended Legarda for her “continuous and consistent efforts in championing landmark environmental laws, including the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, Philippine Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act , Renewable Energy Act, Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, among other measures.” All senators were made co-authors of the resolution. (Senate PRIB photos)